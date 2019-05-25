Peace in country is a bliss for all, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysians should appreciate the country's peace.— Bernama pic

JERLUN, May 25 — The peace enjoyed in the country today is a joy which some people may not be aware as it was considered a normal thing, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said, the situation is actually not a normal thing because peace is created when the people in the country are not enemies among themselves as happened in some countries.

Taking the example of the development in Syria and Yemen, Dr Mahathir said these Muslims countries are suffering from wars which caused the people to live in fear and disorder.

“On the other hand, we in Malaysia can feel the peace and order and as such we should be thankful at all time.

“Malaysians prefer to live with the laws of peace despite the different religions and teachings in the country,” he said when speaking at a breaking of fast with the Prime Minister in the compound of An-Najah Mosque, Ayer Hitam here today.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysians should see the situation and the misfortunes which befell the citizens in other countries and should take a lesson to appreciate the peace prevailing here.

He said even though this country comprised various races, religions and teachings, the situation did not bring about enmity among the people who continue to live in peace.

Also present at the function were the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

The prime minister also presented contributions to the needy and orphans in the Jerlun parliamentary constituency.

After breaking fast, the prime minister and his wife performed Maghrib prayers at the mosque before departing from the ceremony. — Bernama