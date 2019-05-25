Mohamaddin: Talks on pricey air fares to Sabah next week

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the issue of the expensive flight tickets to Sabah will be discussed with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook next week. Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The issue of the expensive flight tickets to Sabah will be discussed with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook next week, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

Mohamadin said he would be voicing the dissatisfaction of Sabahans so that the issue could be resolved as soon as possible.

“In Cabinet meeting next week, I will meet Loke. A lot of people would want to go back for Hari Raya but air tickets are expensive. I don’t know (on the claim) but I heard it is expensive. We will see what can be done,” he told reporters after attending [email protected] Kuala Lumpur 2019 programme at Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Raja here today.

Recently, the increase in the price of domestic flights and one-way flight tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau became the talk on social media.

Generally, Sabahans are unhappy with the price of domestic flight tickets as consumers are saying they cost as much as international flights.

On today’s event, Mohamaddin said it was attended by almost 15,000 visitors including foreign tourists, and the [email protected] Lumpur 2019 programme also included various activities such as talks, nasyid performances, and sales.

“This year’s response is very encouraging, many locals and tourists came to support this event. Insya Allah (God willing), we will continue the programme next year,” said Mohamaddin, who also launched Malam [email protected] River of Life.

[email protected] Lumpur 2019 programme was held for the eighth year, to provide locals and foreign tourists the chance to experience Ramadan in the capital city. — Bernama