SKPK Princess Elizabeth hall in Johor to be ready in two months

State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan with school headmaster Mohd Dini Karim at the rotting hall of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK) Princess Elizabeth hall May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Maintenance repairs on the structure of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pendidikan Khas Princess Elizabeth hall in Johor, here, is expected to be ready in two months.

The Education Ministry (KPM) in a statement today said the maintenance work began in January.

“On media reports over the structure of the hall in SK Pendidikan Khas Princess Elizabeth, Johor Baru which has been damaged by termite attacks, KPM said the project is being monitored by the ministry,” it said.

According to KPM, in line with the desire to ensure quality studying environment especially for the pupils with special needs, Education Minister Maszlee Malik himself had ordered the upgrading work to be expedited as soon as it was brought to his attention.

“The ministry is concerned with the safety and comfort of the pupils to ensure a more effective process of teaching and learning,” the statement added.

Recently, the media reported the State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan had requested KPM to expedite repairing the hall.

He said the condition of the hall which was seen as endangering pupils, was closed for almost one year after the issue was discovered. — Bernama