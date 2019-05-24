Malaysia will continue to promote palm oil in Europe, says minister

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok says the ministry will meet members of the European Parliament and European Council in October in its mission to promote the country's palm oil. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― The Primary industries Ministry will hold a meeting with members of the European Parliament and European Council in October in its mission to promote the country's palm oil, said its minister Teresa Kok.

“We have to wait for the the election results and I will be visiting Europe in October to meet their MPs and the new European Commissioner.

“We need to work with the new people (MPs). We must understand the (next) delegated regulation will be reviewed in 2021, and we have to work hard for the next two years,” she told reporters after attending a Palm Oil Student Ambassador programme here yesterday.

For the time being, she said the EU's decision would not bring immediate impact to the country's economy.

“It is a continuous process until the act is reviewed in 2021. As such we have to work hard for the sake of the country's palm oil industry so that they (EU) will review what had been approved previously,” she added. ― Bernama