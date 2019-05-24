Malay Mail Care Fund gifts compact respirator to eight-year-old so he can go home

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan (centre) presents the life support ventilator to Adam Miqail’s parents Azlina Ilias and Shahrul Hisham, together with Malay Mail Care Fund trustees, May 24, 2019. ― Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Japanese encephalitis (JE) patient Adam Miqail, 8 from Kampung Kerinchi today received a pleasant surprise when prominent lawyer and human rights advocate Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and her fellow Malay Mail Care Fund trustees presented him with a life support ventilator.

The portable machine, which cost RM51,000 according to one of Adam’s doctors, will enable him to live at home as he is currently being warded at the University Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC).

Ambiga, who is also the chairman of the charity fund’s board of trustees, said: “We are very happy, the trustees of the foundation are delighted to help young Adam move from his hospital bed, back to his home by providing him the respirator. The hospital believes that his recovery will be all the better if he’s allowed to go home.

“The fact that this respirator will allow him to be with his siblings is a wonderful thing and I think this is exactly what the Malay Mail Care Fund is all about. This is exactly what we try to do, which is to help in health-related issues. And the hospital is doing a wonderful job, congratulations to them,” she added, referring to Adam’s three other siblings who are waiting to welcome him back to his home in Kampung Kerinchi.

Malay Mail Care Fund trustee and Malay Mail publisher Datuk Siew Ka Wei (centre) arrives at University Malaya Specialist Centre to present Malay Mail’s CSR ‘gift of life’ support machine to Adam Miqail, May 24, 2019.

According to Adam’s mother, Azlina Ilias, 35, Adam was admitted to Melaka Hospital in October last year when he fell sick while visiting his grandmother.

Doctors later diagnosed him with JE and he was then transferred to UMSC in February 2019 to continue treatment.

The eight-year-old was smiling cheerfully in his hospital bed as his mother and father, Shahrul Hisham, 37, accompanied him.

UMSC consultant paediatrician Prof Dr Muhammad Yazid Jalaludin said Adam was diagnosed with JE which causes the brain to not function properly and paralysis from the neck downwards.

His colleague, Associate Prof Dr Anna Marie Nathan added that the ventilation machine has a lifespan of 8-10 years.

Also present special during the occasion were other Malay Mail Care Fund trustees such as Shivadas Raman, Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Datuk Siew Ka Wei who is also Malay Mail publisher, editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan and Ancom Berhad group marketing director Peter Das.

The Malay Mail Care Fund was established in January 2010 as a vehicle for the news organisation to engage in charity work.

Among past initiatives include offering financial support and medical assistance to the less-fortunate and those in poor health

Ambiga was appointed as the foundation’s chairman in September 2018.