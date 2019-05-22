MAHB: New facilities for Sandakan Airport

Passengers have their belongings screened by airport security at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. — Reuters pic

SANDAKAN, May 22 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will step up its operations at Sandakan Airport to cater to the anticipated increase in passenger traffic in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Its manager Suhaimi Abdul Sani noted that Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia had increased their flights for the festive season.

“Malaysia Airlines will add one flight from Sandakan to Kuala Lumpur on June 9, aside from the normal flights every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“AirAsia has added 10 flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Sandakan-Kuala Lumpur route for May 31 until June 4 and June 7-11, besides the normal flights,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said MAHB has installed new facilities at Sandakan airport, namely two automated self bag drop machines for AirAsia passengers, a rest area on Level One of the airport terminal, two mobile phone charging ports at the departure hall, and a breastfeeding room at the departure hall. — Bernama