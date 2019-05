Late Sultan Ahmad Shah’s remains arrive in Kuantan

The remains of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar arrived in Kuantan at 7.25pm. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUANTAN, May 22 ― It was gloomy and drizzling when the remains of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar arrived at the Kuantan Air base here at 7.25pm.

Apart from the Pahang royal family members, also present at the base were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak and Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman.

Also present was former Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, state executive councillors and elected representatives.

The hearse carrying the remains then made its way to the Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan, near here at 7.50pm, escorted by seven Royal Malaysia Police motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ahmad Shah’s youngest son Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Abdul Fadh Mu'adzam Shah, who had accompanied the remains from Istana Negara in the federal capital earlier was seen in riding hearse. ― Bernama