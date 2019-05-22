Dr M pays last respects to Sultan Ahmad Shah

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves to photographers after paying his last respects to Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar at Istana Negara May 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today paid their last respects to Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar at Istana Negara.

His official vehicle, escorted by a police MPV patrol vehicle, was seen entering Gate One into the compound of Istana Negara at 3.54pm, and Dr Mahathir waved to the members of the media covering the event as it passed by.

Also seen visiting the palace to pay their last respects were royal family members, state leaders, Cabinet ministers and senior government leaders.

The remains of the Sultan Ahmad Shah are to be taken to the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base (RMAF) in Subang before being flown aboard a special aircraft to the Kuantan RMAF Base in Pahang and thereafter taken to Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan for burial at the Pekan Royal Mausoleum after the Zohor (midday) prayers tomorrow.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and the father of the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

He handed over the throne to Sultan Abdullah on January 12, 2019.

He had also served as the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong from April 26, 1979 until April 25, 1984 and had been Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong from September 21, 1975.

He had eight children, seven from his marriage to Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tengku Afzan Tengku Panglima Perang Tengku Muhammad who passed away on June 29, 1988.

He then married Sultanah Hajah Kalsom on March 14, 1991. They were blessed with a son. — Bernama