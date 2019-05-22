Cops detain man to facilitate probe into event planner’s murder

The suspect was arrested at 1.30pm by a police team from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Crime Investigation Department (Serious Crime) D9 and the D9 police team from the Ampang district police headquarters. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A 25-year-old man has been arrested at Sri Raya Apartment, Ukay Perdana, Ampang, Selangor, yesterday to facilitate investigations into the murder of an event planner on May 12.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect was arrested at 1.30pm by a police team from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) Crime Investigation Department (Serious Crime) D9 and the D9 police team from the Ampang district police headquarters (IPD).

“The man has been remanded for seven days from today to May 28,” he told Bernama today.

More than a week ago, a police team from Ampang Jaya IPD received information about a 33-year-old event planner found dead with several stab wounds in an apartment at Residency Bestaria, Dataran Ukay, Ampang Jaya, at 1am.

“The case has been classified as murder,” he said. — Bernama