Another ‘Datuk’ remanded over armoured vehicle probe

PUTRAJAYA, May 22 — A former senior officer of a company with the title Datuk has been remanded for four days from today to assist in the alleged corruption involving the supply of armoured military vehicle equipment.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Siti Roslizawati Mohd Zanin to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a further investigation under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested at the MACC headquarters at 10.40pm last night.

On Monday, a company owner with the title Datuk Seri was also remanded for four days to assist in the investigation into the case.

On May 12, two individuals namely a chief executive officer (CEO) and a female chief financial officer (CFO) of a private company were also remanded for the same case.

The 45-year-old CEO who was remanded for four days was released on May 16, while the 53-year-old CFO was released on May 20. — Bernama