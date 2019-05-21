Motorcyclist killed in six-car pile-up along KL’s Jalan Istana

The 52-year-old man died on the spot. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR May 21 — A motorcyclist died in a road accident involving six cars at Jalan Istana heading towards Sungai Besi, here last night.

In a statement issued tonight, Kuala Lumpur Fire Brigade Operations Centre said the department received a report of the incident at 8.47pm and a team from the Hang Tuah and Pudu Fire and Rescue Department led by Senior Fire Officer II Mazuri Mat Zain rushed to the scene.

“A man, 52, who was riding a motorcycle was confirmed dead at the location while several drivers and passengers suffered slight injuries.

“The body of the victim has been handed over to the police while the injured received treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service Unit at the location,” the statement said. — Bernama