Minister: Police must investigate thoroughly teacher accused of sodomising students in Lawas

Works Minister Baru Bian was commenting on the case that is alleged to have taken place in his hometown of Lawas. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, May 21 — Works Minister Baru Bian urged the police to investigate thoroughly a teacher who has been detained to assist investigations into allegations of sexual assault and sodomy involving boys at a primary school in Lawas.

“I am deeply disappointed if a teacher, who is supposed to educate and guide the children, was prepared to do such immoral acts, and if the outcome of the investigation is found to be true, then the teacher must be brought to face justice and be sentenced accordingly,” he said last night.

Responding to the arrest of the teacher, Baru urged individuals with information on the allegations to extend their cooperation to the police.

“We must be brave to lodge reports with the relevant authorities, especially the police,” Baru, who is from Lawas, said.

He said such criminal activities must be stopped and the perpetrator should not escape justice.

According to the Borneo Post newspaper, Lawas district police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that his team have visited the school where the suspect is currently teaching to conduct further investigations.

He said the police are expecting more victims to come forward with their statements.

Abang Zainal said the police have so far opened four investigation papers on the case.

The 30-year-old English teacher from Johor was arrested on May 18 in Kota Kinabalu.

He is currently being investigated for alleged sodomy and sex against the order of nature with a pupil.

The suspect is accused of taking the victim with him to Kota Kinabalu where he is said to have rented an apartment.

His activities came to light when another alleged victim, currently in secondary school, informed his teacher of what the suspect had done to him and four other boys.

The suspect’s three-day remand expires today.