Butterworth man who picked up drug-processing skills from internet arrested

The unemployed man was staying alone in the flats to study how to process yaba pills via the Internet and was able to produce 200 pills daily. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, May 21 — A man managed to rake in thousands of ringgit in profits every day from drug-processing skills he picked up from the internet, but he was apprehended following a raid on his home in Seri Pinang flats in Butterworth, near here, on Sunday.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said acting on information and intelligence, police raided the 29-year-old man’s home about 1am to find a mini drug-processing laboratory.

“During the raid, police seized an assortment of drugs worth RM15,000, among them 50 grammes of syabu, 45gm of powder (suspected drug mixture), 51 Yaba pills, 45 Ecstacy pills and three Eramin-5 pills, along with other drug processing equipment,” he told a press conference here today.

He said further investigation revealed that the unemployed man was staying alone in the flats to study how to process yaba pills via the Internet and was able to produce 200 pills daily, before selling the pills at RM15 each.

The man was involved in drug processing and selling over the past six months. The flat was owned by his father and the yaba pills he produced were for the Penang market, he added.

Noorzainy said the man who had three previous drug-related records, also tested positive for drugs and had been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

“We believe the man may be a member of a drug distribution syndicate, and we are trying to track down the syndicate network,” he said.

Police also seized a Toyota Vios car worth about RM27,000.

In another development, he said police nabbed a 19-year-old boy believed to have been waiting for customers to buy drugs and seized 70gm of syabu worth RM10,500 in front of Taman Bagan Lalang flats in Butterworth, early Sunday morning.

A police team conducting “Ops Tapis” came upon the suspect about 3am and found him behaving in a suspicious manner and on checking his sling bag found the drug inside.

“The unemployed youth who tested positive for drugs has been remanded for seven days, and police also seized a Produa Axia car and RM1,000 cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales,” he said. — Bernama