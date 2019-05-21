97pc of Sarawak’s rural households to get 24-hour electricity next year

Murum HEP, with a capacity to generate 944 megawatts of electricity, is the third hydroelectric project in Sarawak, after Batang Ai and Bakun HEPs. Total domestic power coverage for rural Sarawak stands at 95 per cent currently. — Picture courtesy of SEB SARAWAK ENERGY-POWER/BM

KUCHING, May 21 — Sarawak Energy Bhd is committed to ensuring 97 per cent of the state’s rural households will get round-the-clock electricity supply by next year from 91 per cent currently.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said this would raise the 24-hour electricity coverage in Sarawak to 99 per cent by 2020, on track towards achieving a 100 per cent coverage by 2025.

“To realise Sarawak’s aspiration for full electrification by 2025, Sarawak Energy is implementing the Accelerated Rural Electrification Masterplan driven by the state’s Ministry of Utilities,” he said at a breaking-of-fast ceremony with Sarawak Energy here today.

Sarawak Energy is the sole electricity provider in the state and the country’s largest producer of electricity from hydropower.

In terms of operations, he said a large portion of the generation mix came from renewable hydropower besides local coal and natural gas.

“This has allowed Sarawak Energy to offer the lowest unsubsidised tariff in Malaysia and among the lowest in the Asean region,” he added. — Bernama