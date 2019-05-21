70 investigation papers opened on Penang RTD graft cases, says MACC

A group of detainees, including 24 Road Transport Department personnel, arrive at the Penang Court Complex in George Town April 17, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — At least 70 investigation papers have been opened on the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) corruption cases, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

He said the investigations were at the end stage while the charge sheets would be ready soonest possible.

“A number of graft cases related to the Penang RTD will be brought to court before or after Hari Raya Aidilfitri for further action.

“More people will be called in these cases and we will be focusing on the issue at the Penang RTD at this point,” he said when asked to comment on developments of the cases at the state RTD.

On April 16, the MACC arrested 31 individuals including 23 enforcement officers of the Penang RTD to assist its investigations into corrupt activities involving lorry drivers who broke traffic laws by overloading their vehicles.

Those arrested were 28 men and three women, all aged 31 to 54 years, and the MACC has not dismissed the possibility of more people to be called to facilitate its investigations.

The Penang RTD enforcement officers in grade 19 to 32 are believed to have received payments of between RM10,000 and RM32,000 monthly as inducement not to take action against the errant lorry drivers, besides divulging information on the department’s enforcement operations. — Bernama