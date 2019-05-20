Ministry urged to expedite repair of school hall in Johor Baru

State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan (left) with school headmaster Mohd Dini Karim at the rotting hall of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK) Princess Elizabeth hall May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The Education Ministry has been urged to expedite repair work on the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK) Princess Elizabeth hall which is rotting away due to termites.

State Education, Human Resource, Science and Technology Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the hall had been closed for almost a year and the ministry had already been informed on the matter.

“Even the roof beams have broken. The Public Works Department has confirmed that the hall is not safe and cannot be used anymore as it can endanger the public,” he told reporters after visiting the 60-year-old school here today.

Also present was school headmaster Mohd Dini Karim. — Bernama