Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim breaks fast with police

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar signs Hari Raya cards at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today breaks-the-fast with the state police at the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters, here.

Sultan Ibrahim, who arrived at the mosque at 6.50pm, was also accompanied by the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present were Tunku Puteri Johor Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

The arrival of Sultan Ibrahim was received by Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and state police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd and his deputy Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

Also present was Tunku Aminah’s husband Datuk Dennis Abdullah, state executive council line-up and Johor Islamic Religious Council Advisor, Datuk Nooh Gadut.

At the event, Raja Zarith Sofiah also consented to handing over Ramadan cash contributions to 25 widows of policemen, 25 orphans and 12 chronic cancer sufferers.

The prayer for the commencement of the breaking-of-the-fast was read by Johor Mufti Johor Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

Sultan Ibrahim then performed the Maghrib prayer at the mosque headed by the Johor Chief Imam Makhadzir Abdan. — Bernama