Johor Sultan pays RM5m tithe, endows land in Mersing

Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at the brief ceremony to hand over a cheque at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today paid a tithe amounting to RM5 million at a brief ceremony at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

Sultan Ibrahim handed over a cheque to Johor Islamic Affairs Council (MAINJ) advisor Datuk Nooh Gadot.

Also present was Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

At the same event, Sultan Ibrahim had also endowed 1,024.487 square metres of land in Mukim Jemaluang, Mersing for welfare purposes and building surau.

The statement on today’s ceremony was uploaded on Johor Sultan’s official Facebook page. — Bernama