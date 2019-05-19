Primary school teacher in Miri arrested for sodomy

It is thought that the suspected abuse started in 2016 and lasted until last year but none of the victims came forward or had the courage to tell their parents. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The police in Lawas, Miri have arrested a primary school teacher after allegations of sodomy emerged.

The 39-year-old teacher is suspected of molesting and sodomising at least seven boys, five of whom are now in secondary school.

The Borneo Post, quoting a source, reported that the incident came to light after a few victims started detailing their encounters with the teacher to their friends in school.

“One of the students who overheard their conversation then told his mother who did not take the matter lightly. She informed the school about the alleged molest and sexual abuse and from there, two other pupils came forward and told their side of story,” the report said.

The source also said the teacher has been teaching at the primary school since 2012, which some of his victims still attend.

It is feared there could be more victims who are afraid to come forward, the source added.

The report further stated that Lawas police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad had confirmed a police report was filed.

It is thought that the suspected abuse started in 2016 and lasted until last year but none of the victims came forward or had the courage to tell their parents.