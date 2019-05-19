Minister: Sufficient supply of essential food items during festive seasons

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured that there would be sufficient supply of essential food items during this year’s festive seasons. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, May 19 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has assured that there would be sufficient supply of essential food items during this year’s festive seasons.

Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry and the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry were working closely in ensuring the matter.

“We have listed a large number of items available for festive seasons including 800 million eggs and 27 million coconuts. We assure that the supply of the essential food items is adequate throughout the festive season at a controlled prices,” he told reporters at an “Ihya Ramadan” event here today.

Also present were Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) chairman Datuk Husam Musa and Kelantan KPDNHEP director Adnan Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry had issued 447 compound notices to 38,000 traders at the Ramadan bazaars within 10 days of fasting month nationwide for not displaying price tags.

At the event, 500 needy people received food aid including flour, rice, milk and sugar from Econsave and Speedmart supermarkets. — Bernama