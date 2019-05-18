Labis MP lodges police report over insulting Facebook post following mosque visit

Labis MP Pang Hok Liong holding a copy of his police report and also a copy of the insulting Facebook posting after lodging a report at the Segamat police station today. — Picture courtesy of Pang Hok Liong

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — Labis MP Pang Hok Liong today lodged a police report in Segamat over a slanderous Facebook post that insulted him in relation to his visit to a mosque at his constituency last week.

In his police report, Pang said that a Facebook page called Ops Johor had uploaded a post with the caption ‘Adun Tenang; Bawak Masuk Anjing Dalam Masjid’ (Tenang assemblyperson brought a dog into the mosque).

A picture of Pang holding a microphone and giving a speech at the mosque on May 10 with the insulting caption was widely shared on social media.

“This is insulting as I was just fulfilling my obligation and duty as the elected MP in my constituency.

“I was invited by Johor state exco and Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri to hand out my contributions to the mosques and suraus in the area in conjunction with the fasting month,” said Pang regarding the contents of his report when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The 61-year-old DAP parliamentarian added that such a post was also clearly criminal defamation and had sparked unease with the public as he was wrongly accused of giving a political talk.

He claimed that he had only held the microphone for three minutes announcing his RM1,000 allocation to the mosque.

“The purpose I spoke was to convey my appreciation to the mosque committee as well as to congratulate the congregation and did not touch on politics at all.

“As an MP, I am aware of the circular prohibiting people from giving political talks in mosques,” said Pang.

Pang said he had urged police to take appropriate action against the Ops Johor Facebook page.

“I will also bring up the matter to Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo,” he said.

On Thursday, Pang earned the rebuke of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar who had issued a statement over the DAP politician’s alleged speech in the mosque.