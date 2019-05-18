Ismail Sabri gives up Selangor Umno chief post

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri speaks during a press conference in Parliament March 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, May 18 — Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has quit as Selangor Umno chairman, effective May 1.

In a statement here today, Ismail said Selangor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan assumes the role of acting chairman pending an announcement from Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also carrying of the duties of the president, on who would be appointed to the post.

“Insya Allah (God willing) the announcement will be made after Aidilfitri (next month),” he said. — Bernama