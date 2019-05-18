In murder probe, cops looking into how well suspects knew nurse

A Nigerian man believed to be the main suspect was arrested yesterday and taken to the Sepang Court Complex. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Police are still trying to establish the relationships between Serdang Hospital nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin and the three suspects arrested for her murder.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said police had also taken a statement from the owner of the house which Siti Kharina, 40, was renting in Cyberjaya and where she was found murdered on Wednesday.

“We want to determine how well she knew the suspects ― a Nigerian man, a Pakistani man and a Nigerian woman. The investigations also involve the landlord, whose statement has been taken.

“It is a thorough investigation and we will record the statements of all related to the case,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Earlier, police said that the three suspects knew each other.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a post-mortem report showed that Siti Kharina died of slash wounds to the neck.

Siti Kharina was found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head in her rented condominium in Cyberjaya. ― Bernama