Govt optimistic of overcoming growing challenges to economy, says Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN, May 18 — The government is always optimistic of overcoming the growing challenges to the economy and will do so to the best of its ability, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said at present the country faced two major challenges, namely the financial problems inherited from the previous government and the trade war between China and the United States.

“The first challenge poses a difficulty to the new government in undertaking projects. The second has had a global impact which all countries have to overcome. So, this is a major challenge as Malaysia is a trading nation and exporter,” he added.

He told reporters this after a breaking of the fast event with the MPKKK Kadun Air Putih at the Masjid Kampung Bharu, Air Itam, here tonight.

Lim, however said, although faced with the economic pressure, the government will do its best to overcome problems.

“We can see the success of the government through the first quarter 2019 economic growth of 4.5 per cent which exceeded the private sector’s own projection of 4.1 per cent or 4.3 per cent. We have surpassed the prediction and this is a good sign for the economy to grow sustainably in a stable and healthy manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, towards ensuring the economy continues to progress sustainably, he said the banking sector needs to play its role in facilitating and being flexible with loans, not only to homebuyers, but also for low cost and affordable houses as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

“I ask that banks somewhat ease (conditions) to make loans easier for businesses which are still active as well as for purchasers of low cost and affordable housing.

“In addition, banks too need to facilitate loans to those wanting to venture into business and small medium entrepreneurs, as this will help with the economic growth of the country,” Lim added. — Bernama