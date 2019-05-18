CAP vows to continue SM Idris’ struggle in fighting for consumer and environmental issues

Consumers Association of Penang secretary Martin Khor Kok Peng says CAP staff were deeply saddened by SM Mohamed Idris’ death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, May 18 ― “The struggle of SM Mohamed Idris will not stop here, we will continue fighting for consumer and environmental issues,” said Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) secretary Martin Khor Kok Peng.

Khor said Mohamed Idris was firm in defending the rights of consumers and CAP staff were deeply saddened by his death.

“Uncle Idris was a pioneer who had set up several important organisations. He was a strong leader. Even at his advanced age, he still came to the office to conduct research and prepare press statements,” he told reporters when met here yesterday.

Mohamed Idris died yesterday at the age of 92 at the Gleaneagles Medical Centre here.

His younger brother Mohideen Abdul Kader, who is also CAP vice-president, said Mohamed Idris died of old age at 5pm. ― Bernama