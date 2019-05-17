Police to continue monitoring situation at Orang Asli village in Gerik

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain visits Medan Gopeng Ramadan Bazaar in Ipoh May 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 17 — The police will continue to monitor the situation at Kampung Tasik Cunex in Gerik after authorities removed the blockade that was put up illegally by Orang Asli on state land.

State police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the blockade was removed safely on Thursday.

“Some 50 personnel including the General Operations Force were involved in the exercise. The police were there to ensure the safety of personnel present to remove the blockade,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after leading a high-profile policing event at Medan Gopeng Ramadan bazaar, Razarudin said following the removal of the blockade, the concessionaire could safely remove the logged timber.

Razarudin said to date, the police had received two reports regarding the matter.

“No arrests were made in relation to the report,” he added.

Malay Mail reported yesterday that the Perak state government had given the green light to authorities to remove a blockade.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state decided to take action after scrutinising all complaints as well as weighing legal considerations.