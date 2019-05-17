Nigerian suspected of murdering nurse under seven-day remand

A Nigerian man believed to be the main suspect was arrested yesterday and taken to the Sepang Court Complex at 11.12am today. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Police today obtained a seven-day court order to hold a Nigerian man believed to be the main suspect in the attack and death of Serdang Hospital head nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamaruddin.

Magistrate A [email protected] Acho issued the remand order which begins today and expires May 22, Harian Metro reported.

The Nigerian man in his 30s who had been on the run was arrested yesterday and taken to the Sepang Court Complex at 11.12am today.

Two other suspects, a Pakistani man and a Nigerian woman, aged 38 and 35 respectively, who were detained yesterday, were also remanded seven days to assist with investigations.

Siti Kharina’s bloodied body was found in a condominium in Cyberjaya on Wednesday.

The main Nigerian suspect was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Selangor police contingent headquarters near Cheras Sentral at 3pm yesterday, while the other two suspects were arrested in Kuala Lumpur.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Siti Kharina, 40, was buried at the Kampung Tengah Muslim Cemetery, Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan last night.

The former nurse leaves behind a husband and three daughters aged between 10 and 14. She had been living apart from them due to her work.

She was reported missing on May 8 and was last seen driving a white Honda City car in the parking lot of the hospital at 4pm.

She was found with slash wounds on her chest, neck and head, in her rented condominium in Cyberjaya by the unit owner.