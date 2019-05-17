Court remands polytechnic lecturer, company manager over false claims probe

MELAKA, May 17 ― A lecturer at a Polytechnic in Merlimau and a supplier company manager have been remanded seven days starting today to assist in the investigation of false claims amounting to RM204,344.21.

The remand order until May 22 against the the two suspects, aged 38, was issued by Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh at the Melaka Court Complex, Ayer Keroh here.

The suspects were remanded to enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate them under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The two suspects were arrested after they were believed to have made false claims relating to the supply of training necessities for the rugby team in 2014.

In addition, the suspects are believed to have made several other false claims regarding other supplies to Merlimau Polytechnic from 2014 to 2018. ― Bernama