10-year target to regain economic strength, says Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gives ‘duit raya’ to orphans during a gathering at Masjid Jamek Nurul Yakin, Gugusan Felda Maokil in Muar May 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

MUAR, May 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has set a 10-year target for the country to regain its economic prowess so that all quarters can benefit from its prosperity, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the “shared prosperity” initiative introduced by the government recently would ensure that no one group was neglected or left poor as the country progressed.

“That’s why with the new view (shared prosperity) put forward, the government hopes that in 10 years, as early as 10 years, the deficiencies facing the community and country, especially in terms of economic achievement, can be overcome,” he said at the Inculcation of Noble Values Programme in the month of Ramadan outside Masjid Jamek Nurul Yakin, Gugusan Felda Maokil, near here, today.

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister, said the shared prosperity initiative announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad showed that the government understood its responsibility in ensuring that economic progress could be achieved through healthy competition.

“This is so that there is no one group that is so developed, controlling one area and is far ahead while another group in the community is left far behind,” said Muhyiddin, who is the Member of Parliament for Pagoh.

He reminded the people especially Muslims to be aware of the challenges facing them so that they would work hard to fulfil their role and responsibility, particularly in the month of Ramadan.

Muhyiddin, who is also Gambir state assemblyman, said although Muslims in Malaysia had achieved various successes, there was a lot more they could do to succeed in many fields.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

At the ceremony, Muhyiddin also presented letters of approval for citizenship to nine people and Hari Raya aid in cash and kind to 100 needy people, including orphans and single mothers. — Bernama