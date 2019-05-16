Want PAS MPs to declare assets? No problem, we’re not rich, says party info chief

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan says he is confident there will be no objection from his colleagues to the Pakatan Harapan administration’s initiative to combat corruption. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― PAS has no problem in it federal lawmakers declaring their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) even if the move is not compulsory.

The Islamist party’s information chief Nasrudin Hassan told Malay daily Sinar Harian he is confident there would be no objection from his PAS colleagues to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration’s initiative to combat corruption.

“PAS has no problem declaring our assets as per the instruction given by the prime minister.

“The most important issue is integrity, whether the assets were acquired through halal means or embezzlement. If its obtained illegally, then it is illegal,” he was quoted saying.

Nasrudin was responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent announcement that the asset declaration drive would be extended to cover all MPs, including those from the Opposition.

Previously, only PH ministers and their deputies were required to do so.

Nasrudin indicated his party MPs have nothing to hide.

“Besides, PAS leaders aren't that rich either.”

The asset declaration proposal must go through Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusuf before it can be implemented.