On the run Nigerian suspect wanted for nurse’s murder caught

Police said one of the suspects has been identified as Aliwajuwon Gilbertalowonle. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Police have arrested the remaining Nigerian suspect wanted in connection to the case of a missing nurse who was later found murdered at a condominium in Cyberjaya yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect was arrested at 3pm today when he was spotted at the lower ground floor of Cheras Sentral shopping mall.

“The suspect attempted to evade arrest and a scuffle ensued, he was eventually arrested.

“Police will obtain a remand order on the suspect tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin during a press conference said police rushed to the Third Avenue Condominium after the landlord had reported seeing blood flowing out of the unit.

He said the victim’s body was found lying on the floor in the back room of the condominium unit, with injuries to her chest, neck, and head.

The victim identified as Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, was reported missing on May 10, after she was last seen leaving her house in Kampung Tanjung Ipoh, Negri Sembilan the day before,

Noor Azam said following investigations, two people were arrested, a 35-year-old Nigerian woman, and a Pakistani man aged 38, and disclosed that one more Nigerian male suspect being hunted down.

Serdang Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan had confirmed Siti Kharina’s absence from work, when issuing an official statement over the matter.