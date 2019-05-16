Minister says going after travel group for unauthorised use of his name, Tourism Malaysia logo in promos

Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi stressed that it was an offence for any organisation to use the name of any minister for the sake of publicity if this is done without prior approval. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said his Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will take action against an organisation that used his name and the Tourism Malaysia logo without authorisation in its promotional activities.

He also accused the Asia Pacific Tourism and Travel Federation (APTTF) of fraud for portraying his planned attendance at its event, saying he could not have agreed to this as he was never asked.

“It is a lie, I have never received any invitation from the organisation, my officers did not receive any such invitations, much less give an oral confirmation,” he said after visiting the Spectrum of The Seas cruise liner here today.

He added that any confirmation or rejection from his office would also have been documented.

Mohamaddin then stressed that it was an offence for any organisation to use the name of any minister for the sake of publicity if this is done without prior approval.

“This can smear the image of the Cabinet members and legal action can be taken against such organisations,” he said.

The APTTF previously asserted that the ministry had verbally expressed support for its recent awards show.

It also publicised that Mohamaddin would be in attendance and used the Tourism Malaysia logo in some of its event promotions.

Today, Mohamaddin also said a ministry official would have represented him at the event if he could not personally attend.