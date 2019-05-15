Half-month Aidilfitri bonus for Johor civil servants, says state secretary

Azmi said the first payment of RM500 would be made on May 21 and the balance would be paid latest by May 31. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, May 15 — The Johor state government has agreed to give a Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonus of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to all state civil servants, said state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani .

In a press statement he said the state government decided on giving the bonus today, out of concern for the civil servants and to help ease their financial burden in celebrating Aidilfitri this year.

Azmi said the first payment of RM500 would be made on May 21 and the balance would be paid latest by May 31, adding that 19,602 civil servants, including those in the local authorities and state statutory bodies would receive the benefit. — Bernama