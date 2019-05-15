Forensic expert demonstrates how Adib could have been hit by EMRS van

HKL forensic expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi explains how Muhammad Adib could have suffered injury to the ribs after being hit by an EMRS van. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 15 — Stakeholders in the inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim today witnessed a demonstration, showing what could have happened to the fireman, with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van specially brought to the Shah Alam Court.

The van was however not the same vehicle involved in the incident on November 27 last year.

The demonstration which started at 10.30am and lasted almost half an hour was conducted by Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi who is the 24th witness.

The demonstration was to strengthen the theory established by the witness in his findings on the broken rib injuries suffered by Muhammad Adib after he was hit by the EMRS van during the incident.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad and other stakeholders in the inquest were also shown how the van had reversed according to the witness’s findings.

It is understood that the EMRS van reversed at a speed of 17 km/h, similar to the situation on the night of the incident.

Muhammad Adib, a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMRS Unit who was seriously injured in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 last year, died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama