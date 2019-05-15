Dr M to Malaysian youth: Equip yourself with skills and knowledge to face challenging world

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the ‘myPortfolio Public Sector Work Guidance' in Putrajaya May 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGI, May 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that it is now necessary to hold on to the principle that one is never too young to shoulder responsibilities, especially to the country.

“We must find the best combination among both the old and young, in developing the country. Committed and energetic youths along with experienced elders can uphold all their responsibilities,” Dr Mahathir said in his speech during the 2019 National Youth Day celebration at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He urged the youths, as inheritors of the country, to equip themselves with skills and knowledge to face an ever challenging and changing world.

“You must identify these challenges and obstacles in your way.

“Among the challenges are increasing the culture of integrity and denouncing corrupt practices, information technology as it relates to the Industrial Revolution 4.0, and economic development with job opportunities,” Dr Mahathir said.

As youths constitute 46.63 per cent of the population, the prime minister said it is important that their potential be traced and formed from the beginning.

“On the basis of youths trust in giving the new government space to lead the country, we will ensure their voices will always be heard and taken into account in every decision made by the government, from the districts to the international arena.

“The focus and priority in developing Malaysia’s youth through various initiatives will be constantly implemented and augmented by the government,” Dr Mahathir said.