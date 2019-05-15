Anwar urges bipartisan support for MPs’ asset disclosure, pushes for new law

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the National Youth Convention at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi May 15, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, May 15 — Lawmakers across the political divide should support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal for all MPs to declare their assets if they are serious about transparency, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

And to make the initiative clearer, the PKR president said a law should be introduced as well.

“The suggestion should be accepted because the government has to be responsible and transparent, therefore the Opposition also has to support it as they have always raised the matter,” the PKR president told reporters after speaking at the National Youth Convention 2019 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here.

He said Pakatan Harapan ministers and their deputies have declared their assets, though the move had yet to be applied on the coalition’s other MPs or Opposition MPs.

“We need to introduce this so that we know how much money is coming in and out,” the Port Dickson MP added.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir announced plans to make all federal lawmakers declare their assets as well as those owned by their family members to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said the proposal would exclude none regardless of whether they are Cabinet members or the Opposition.

However, he acknowledged that the plan must go through Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusuf before it can be implemented.