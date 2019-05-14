Sacrifice key to victory, Dr M tells disappointed PPBM members who did not get Cabinet posts

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s breaking fast event at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) May 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today told his party members here that he cannot award Cabinet positions solely to them, despite the party playing a crucial role in securing Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) win in the general election.

However, Dr Mahathir assured his partymen that the current government leaders will ensure development and prosperity for all.

“I am confident that many of our party members and leaders are disappointed that the party’s win didn’t award something to them. Instead, it is the other pejuang-pejuang (defenders) and party members who got posts like prime minister, minister, deputy prime minister and various posts.

“We can’t give these posts to all of us, because these posts are limited in numbers. But trust me; with these leaders of ours leading the government, our country will be more peaceful, more prosperous and develop quicker, and all these will give us prosperity,” Dr Mahathir told Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members at the party’s breaking of fast event here.

He told members that though not everyone in the party personally gained from PPBM’s victory, they will reap their due benefits in the form of a prosperous nation which they and their children alongside other Malaysians will enjoy.

“Actually, we did get something. We got something from a nation that is well governed. There will be returns for the sacrifices that we make.

“Likewise, the sacrifices we make to bring victory to our party. In the end, we will get something, albeit indirectly. We will either get employment opportunities, business, or children receiving scholarships to study overseas,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also reminded party members as to what PPBM stands for and the struggles it faced to win control of the government, and reminded them to stay the course to ensure Malaysia’s development.