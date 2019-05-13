Johor Maritime agency retrieves man’s decomposed body found floating at sea

MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime zone director Captain Maritime Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said the fishing boat’s skipper had alerted the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub-Coordination Center (MRSC) after discovering the body. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KOTA TINGGI, May 13 — The remains of a male body, believed to have been floating at sea for a week, was found about eight nautical miles east of Tanjung Kelisa near here yesterday afternoon.

The victim’s remains were found by a local fishing boat crew that was returning to Tanjung Sedili at 6.05pm.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Tanjung Sedili maritime zone director Captain Maritime Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said the fishing boat’s skipper had alerted the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub-Coordination Center (MRSC) after discovering the body.

Acting on the report, he said the Tanjung Sedili MMEA had immediately dispatched a boat to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the MMEA team found and retrieved the body, which was later identified as a man,” said Mohd Zulfadli in a statement today.

Mohd Zulfadli said initial investigations suggest that the body has been floating for a week and the identity of the victim has yet to be established.

“The body was then taken by a patrol boat to the agency’s Tanjung Sedili maritime zone jetty and was handed over to the police,” he said.

Mohd Zulfadli commended the fishing boat’s skipper Jamil Abd Gani and his crew for their responsible conduct upon spotting the body.

He said the fishing boat’s skipper and crew were also willing to wait for the body to be safely retrieved by MMEA before continuing on their journey back.

“The skipper and his crew demonstrated commendable conduct and their willingness to cooperate with the authorities is greatly appreciated,” said Mohd Zulfadli.