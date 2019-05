DRB-HICOM Bhd today confirms that the MACC is investigating its subsidiary Deftech. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — DRB-HICOM Bhd today confirms that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating its subsidiary, Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd (Deftech).

In a statement today, DRB-HICOM also said the group and Deftech would provide their utmost cooperation to the authorities in this matter.

Deftech, which is 100 per cent owned by DRB-HICOM, manufactures, assembles and supplies military and commercial vehicles, among others. — Bernama