Overcome shortage of English teachers first, Education Ministry urged

The shortage of English language teachers must first be overcome before instructing teachers to sit for the Malaysian University English Test, said the National Union of the Teaching Profession May 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Education Ministry has been urged to overcome the main issue of shortage of English language teachers first before instructing the teachers to sit for the Malaysian University English Test (MUET).

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said this was because shortage of English language teachers was a long-standing issue.

“We hope the ministry will review this issue for the future of the school children,” he said in a statement here today.

The directive requiring non-English language option teachers to sit for MUET was to review their English proficiency level and in line with the requirements set out in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025. — Bernama