Malaysia on track to become great again thanks to Pakatan, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at a ‘bubur lambuk’ making event organised by Ipoh City Council May 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 10 — The Pakatan Harapan government is on the right trajectory to make Malaysia great again, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He said under PH, Malaysia would be a country feared for its economic prowess.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on the keynote speech given by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his administration’s first year anniversary on Thursday.

Ahmad Faizal said Dr Mahathir’s speech was very honest.

“He tells the rakyat why some efforts are late to be implemented. The important thing is for us to inculcate the awareness among the people to continue to work hard.”

“We need to move faster to be back on track,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after attending a bubur lambuk making event organised by Ipoh City Council.