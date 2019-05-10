Follow true Islamic teachings to avoid creating divisions, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation’s (Perkim) iftar gathering in Bangi May 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGI, May 10 — Splits in the community can be avoided if religious teachings are appreciated and practised in the real sense, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said that in the Muslim community itself, the things that were prohibited by the religion still occurred because Islam was used for political and personal gains.

“This is among the reasons why social splits occurred in the country, whereas if the teachings of Imam As-Shafie were adopted, such things would not have happened.

“But today, as we talk about Islam, we still make mistakes in terms of the community and religion, he said in his speech at the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation’s (Perkim) iftar gathering with the prime minister, here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Perkim’s Honorary Secretary-General Tan Sri Mohd Yusof Noor.

Dr Mahathir said that having understood the prohibitions taught by Islam and adopting what was taught was important to ensure that Muslims were looked at with dignity and honour by society, especially by the non-Muslim communities.

He said that among the true characteristics of Muslims were being fair, responsible and trustworthy where when the characteristics were interpreted in the daily life they would draw public confidence to cooperate with the Muslims.

The prime minister also drew attention that the people in this country must be thankful for the peace enjoyed which enabled them to practice religious teachings without fear.

“Compared to the other Muslim nations, we here are given peace and could carry out religious obligations such as fasting and gathering for the breaking of fast without any fear of being attacked by any group,” he said.

On Perkim, Dr Mahathir, who is also the president of the organisation, reminded its members to indulge in missionary works guided by the true Islamic teachings.

He said that every verse of the Al-Quran used when preaching must be accompanied by action that reflected the goodness and sanctity of Islam,

“That is why it is necessary to understand the teachings of Islam and if our action is the same as what is taught in Islam, I am certain that even without in-depth clarification, the others will also accept Islam,” he said. — Bernama