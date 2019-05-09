Police seek ‘Datuk Seri’, three others over attack on Old Klang Road entertainment centre

Police believe the attack was sparked due to jealousy over a woman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Four men, including a ‘Datuk Seri’, were being sought to facilitate investigations into an attack on an entertainment centre at Jalan Klang Lama here, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said all the suspected individuals believed to have links to the attack incident, were urged to surrender immediately.

He said police have also arrested 14 suspects, aged 26 to 47 years, believed to be members of Gang 21 from Ampang since Saturday to yesterday.

“Police have seized weapons and vehicles used by the group of men in the incident.

“One of the suspects arrested has a criminal record,” he told a press conference at the police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur here, today.

According to Mazlan, preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was the result of a prior fight earlier that night at the entertainment centre in Cheras on the same day.

Police believe the attack was sparked due to jealousy over a woman.

“Police view the matter very seriously and we are investigating the extent to which Gang 21 is involved,” he said, adding that the entertainment centre owner incurred losses of about RM200,000 due to the attack that resulted in damaged equipment and furniture at the premises.

Bernama had earlier reported that a group of armed individuals believed to be secret society members had attacked and damaged the entertainment centre at 9.20pm, last Friday (May 3).

The group was said to have just entered the premises before breaking tables, chairs, television set, cabinet and decorative items but no one was injured. — Bernama