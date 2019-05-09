Join Putra and get limited rights, Ibrahim Ali tells non-Bumi Muslims

Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Ibrahim Ali (centre) poses for photos after a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), founded by Perkasa leader Datuk Ibrahim Ali, today welcomed non-Bumiputera Muslims to join the party.

The Muslim members, however, will not be allowed to hold positions in the party or given voting rights, similar to the practice in Islamist party PAS for members of its PAS Supporters Wing (DHPP) made up of non-Muslim and non-Malay members, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“The party’s membership is open to all Malay, Bumiputera Malaysians aged 18 years and above. Party members can be elected to any positions in the party in the party election.

“So Clause 512 says membership is open to all non-Malay, non-Bumiputera Malaysians who are Muslims, aged 18 years and above as associate members.

“But they won’t have voting rights,” Ibrahim said in a press conference today.

Ibrahim had, in August last year, announced the formation of Putra and subsequently, applied for it to be recognised as a political party.

He received the green light from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) yesterday.