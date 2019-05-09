Irwan Serigar joins Najib in court today before Day 16 of ex-PM’s SRC trial

Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 25, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah today joined former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in court ahead of the 16th day of the latter's ongoing trial in a separate case.

Irwan Serigar was here for their joint criminal breach of trust case over RM6.64 billion of government funds that was up for mention today, with lawyers set to ask for new trial dates.

The two were seen chatting in the public gallery before the case mention, also speaking with Najib's lead defence lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Trial dates for Najib and Irwan were previously fixed for 28 days from July 8 until August 22, excluding Fridays.

On October 25, Najib and Mohd Irwan were charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

Each charge is punishable with a jail term of between two to 20 years, and whipping and fine.

Under the six charges, the two were accused of abusing their previous positions as the finance minister and head of the Treasury to commit CBT involving RM1.2 billion, RM655 million, RM220 million, RM1.3 billion, RMB 1.96 billion, and RM2 billion in separate transactions.

They were alleged to have committed the offences between December 21, 2016 and December 18, 2017 at the Finance Ministry complex in Putrajaya.

Bail for both was set at RM1 million each.

Today’s case mention is taking place just before Najib's trial over RM42 million of ex-1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd's funds resumes.

