Dr M to Malaysian youth: Be responsible, prepare to continue country’s development

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advised Malaysian youth to have a responsible attitude and prepare themselves, as they will inherit the country one day.

He said it is important for the youth to do everything they can to develop the country, such as by gaining knowledge.

“We must also remember that English is used by everyone globally. We must master it, even if we love our own language,” Dr Mahathir said in an interview on RTM’s Bicara programme to mark the first year of Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election.

Noting that it is difficult to find employment nowadays if one does not master English, the prime minister said it is unfortunate some youth do not see this point.

“The future is made secure by their preparations, but this is what raises doubt among people. This means those who will someday take over may not continue the effort (of preparing and gaining knowledge).

“I hope I have made it clear today to those youth who want a voice in the government, they must behave responsibly so as to take over. For if they do not have the skills, then I worry it will all be for naught,” he said.

Likewise, he advised the rakyat to not become too dependent on the government for everything.

“If we have problems, we turn to the government; otherwise, why did we vote for them?

“But the government in turn has provided schools and hospitals to help develop the people. If we constantly ask the government to do everything, eventually we will become useless,” Dr Mahathir said.

He pointed to the foreign workers in Malaysia, who come in to take up low-paying menial jobs that Malaysians are unwilling to do, but over time, rise up to become shopkeepers and business owners in their own right.