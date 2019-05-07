Najib fails in second bid to remove Gopal Sri Ram as 1MDB prosecutor

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Putrajaya High Court May 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Court of Appeal today dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal to strike out former judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as the prosecutor in the former prime minister’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) cases.

A three-judge Bench chaired by Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof unanimously ruled that Najib’s appeal to get Gopal’s appointment letter on the grounds of the latter’s alleged involvement in the 1MDB investigations would affect his rights to a fair trial.

However, Najib’s lawyer told the court his client intends to appeal against the dismissal at the Federal Court.

In her oral ruling, Zabariah said the panel disagreed with Najib’s lawyers that the Pekan MP could be subject to possible bias if Gopal were to prosecute, saying there was nothing produced in court to back their argument.

She said that the crux of the issue was whether or not Najib’s rights would be affected if he did not get to see Gopal’s letter of appointment or if the High Court allowed Gopal to continue as prosecutor in the 1MDB cases.

“We are of the view that it certainly does not.

“It appears that the fact of the decision of the High Court would mean that the appellant would not have rights to sight of Gopal Sri Ram’s letter of appointment and that Gopal Sri Ram would continue to act as senior DPP in the cases involving the appellant; it does not dispose of the appellant’s rights,” she said, using the abbreviation for deputy public prosecutor.

“We fail to see how that would affect the appellate’s rights to have a fair trial,” said Zabariah.

The other two judges on the panel were Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Lau Bee Lan.

Najib faces 25 charges of money-laundering and power abuse involving more than RM2 billion of 1MDB funds; six charges of criminal breach of trust over RM6.64 billion; and one charge of power abuse involving the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s 1MDB audit report.

On December 21 last year, Najib applied to disqualify Gopal from leading the prosecution in three of his cases.

On March 1, the High Court dismissed Najib’s bid to disqualify Gopal, finding that there was no evidence to show the latter would be biased or that Najib would be denied a fair trial.

