Gobind confident of Sandakan voters’ support for DAP candidate

SANDAKAN, May 7 — DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo is confident the people in Sandakan will give their support to ensure victory for DAP’s candidate, Vivian Wong Shir Yee in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election on May 11.

He said the victory would prove that Sandakan residents supported the leadership legacy of her late father, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt.

Gobind said it would prove the support of the community for the state government under the leadership Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“In fact, it also shows the people of Sandakan support the Pakatan Harapan government in Putrajaya under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told reporters after a ceramah with the DAP candidate here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew as well as PH component party leaders.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister who is also Puchong MP wants voters in Sandakan to put their trust in the DAP candidate and they should turn out to vote this Saturday.

Commenting on the candidates contesting in the by-election, he hoped all candidate would adhere to regulations as stipulated in their campaigns

“On Saturday, let the people in Sandakan make their decision on who should bring the voice of Sandakan at Dewan Rakyat,” he said. — Bernama