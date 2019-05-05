Agong, Raja Permaisuri wish Muslims a happy Ramadan

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is seen during his coronation at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan January 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, wished Muslims in Malaysia a Happy Ramadan and a blessed fasting month.

According to an Istana Negara statement issued by Datuk Panglima Bijaya Diraja Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin today, His Majesty said Muslims should take the opportunity of the holy month to hold more prayers and conduct other religious practices as well as enhance ties with fellow humans.

“The King also hopes the teachings learnt during Ramadan this year would guide Muslims to be closer to Allah and to build stronger fellowship among the people in servitude to Allah SWT,” said Ahmad Fadil. — Bernama