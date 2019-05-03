MCMC raids Melaka home of blogger over online slurs against royals, govt leaders

MCMC raided the house of a suspect in Melaka who had made false allegations against the country’s royals and leaders on Facebook. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today raided the house of a suspect who had made false allegations against the country’s royals and leaders on Facebook and a blog under the name “Abu Leman”, in Bemban, Melaka.

MCMC Enforcement and Investigation Division chief, Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun, said the raid in collaboration with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters was made after police received complaints from the public.

“Initial investigations found the suspect who used a Facebook account and a blog under the name ‘Abu Leman’ was the administrator for both accounts.

“In the raid, several equipment including a laptop, a modem, a smartphone, a SIM card, and a memory card were confiscated to help in investigations. The suspect’s statement has also been recorded,” he said in a statement here.

Mohd Shafie said the case was being investigated under Section 223(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which upon conviction, carries a fine of up to RM50,000, up to a year in prison, or both.

“The commission will not compromise on the dissemination of fake news, and stern action will be taken against those involved,” he added. ― Bernama